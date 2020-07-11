Star NFL Wide Receiver Is Pleading With QB Tom Brady

One prominent NFL wide receiver is pleading with Tom Brady to get more involved in the league’s discussions with players ahead of the 2020 season.

The NFL and the NFL Players Association are attempting to get everything lined up for the fall. The pandemic has obviously caused the league to consider several changes for the 2020 season.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, a five-time Pro Bowler, is pleading with Brady to get more involved in the discussions.

“The leagues needs your voice right now.. We need our Leaders on these calls with the NFL. Ask you as a fellow athlete, as a brother, as one of the most respected players of All-Time… We Need To Hear You,” Landry wrote to Brady on Twitter.

@TomBrady The leagues needs your voice right now.. We need our Leaders on these calls with the NFL. Ask you as a fellow athlete, as a brother, as one of the most respected players of All-Time… We Need To Hear You #Salute✊🏾 #Unity — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) July 10, 2020

Landry received some criticism for calling out Brady in public fashion, but he clarified his thoughts on Twitter in response.

“This game has a affect on us are not just one select group of people or team. It’s not about calling Tom Brady out, but our union needs guys of his stature to be a part of these conversations just as they are apart of the games that you love to watch on Sunday. Disgusting? Lol,” he wrote back.

Brady, 42, signed a two-year, $50 million deal with Tampa Bay this offseason. The six-time Super Bowl champion has mostly been worrying about getting integrated with his new teammates, but perhaps that’ll change following Landry’s message.