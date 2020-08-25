Tony Jefferson’s Comment On Playing For The Browns Is Going Viral

Former Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson had a hilarious comment on the possibility of playing for the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday.

There’s growing belief Jefferson could make his way back into the NFL ahead of the 2020 season. The Ravens cut Jefferson earlier this off-season. He spent three years with the organization.

Meanwhile, the Ravens’ Earl Thomas experiment went south this past week. Thomas got into an altercation with teammate Chuck Clark last week. Baltimore dismissed Thomas for conduct detrimental to the team as a result. Given the Ravens are now in need of another safety, there’s speculation Baltimore will reach out to Jefferson at some point.

One fan on Tuesday floated the possibility of Jefferson signing with the Browns instead of the Ravens. Jefferson had a hilarious reaction. Take a look at Jefferson’s reaction via Twitter in the tweet below.

I would never do that shit . Cmon now lol — Tony Jefferson II (@_tonyjefferson) August 25, 2020

Many players around the league share similar feelings towards the Browns. Cleveland’s been in the basement of the NFL for several years now. As a result, the organization has historically had trouble luring star free agents to sign.

But there’s plenty of reason to believe the Browns will have plenty of success this season. The roster’s the best it’s been in some time. But for now, the AFC North is the Ravens’ division to lose.

Jefferson is hoping to help the Ravens win another division title. We’ll see how this pans out in coming days.