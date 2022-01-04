Tony Kornheiser Has 4 Teams In Mind For Baker Mayfield

Tony Kornheiser of ESPN’s PTI believes Baker Mayfield needs a fresh start.

It’s been a highly disappointing season for Mayfield. There’s no way around it. He’s posted career lows in passing yards (3,010) and touchdowns (17), couldn’t stay healthy and failed to lead the Browns to the playoffs.

The Browns know what they’re getting out of Mayfield by this point, and it’s nothing special. The problem is he’s on contract through 2022 and will count $18.9 million against the cap. It’s possible Cleveland tries to find a trade partner for the Oklahoma product ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Kornheiser thinks there’s four obvious landing spots for Mayfield: the New York Giants, Washington Football Team, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans.

"I think he'd be better off someplace else than Cleveland." Tony thinks Baker Mayfield may benefit from a scenery change, and suggests teams like the Giants, Washington, the Panthers and Texans might want to take a look at bringing him in.

We’re not so sure teams like the Texans or Giants will help Baker Mayfield in any capacity. Washington could be a decent fit considering it has a similar style to what Cleveland presents. Carolina, meanwhile, would probably rather roll the dice on a rookie in the 2022 NFL Draft than take Mayfield.

The reality is the Browns are probably going to have to stick with Mayfield for another season. When he’s healthy he’s good enough to take Cleveland to the postseason, and that should absolutely be the goal in 2022.

The other issue for the Browns is if they do want to part ways with Mayfield then they need a high draft pick to find his successor. And this isn’t the best quarterback draft.

Mayfield and the Browns may just have to stick it out one more year before finally parting ways in 2023.