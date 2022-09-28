Troubling Details Emerge From Myles Garrett's Driving History

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 16: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after defeating the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Browns defeated the Jets 23-3. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a car accident earlier this week. Fortunately, he avoided any life-threatening injuries.

According to multiple reports, Garrett's swerved to avoid an animal on the road. His car then flipped multiple times before coming to a stop.

Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, minor lacerations and a few bumps and bruises from this accident. His status for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons remains up in the air.

While Garrett's accident from this Monday remains under investigation, a report from WKYC that details the Pro Bowler's history of speeding was released this afternoon.

Since joining the Browns in 2017, Garrett has been pulled over for speeding at least six times.

Garrett has received tickets for driving over 100 mph. He was also reportedly stopped once for going over 120 mph.

Garrett's history of speeding isn't a great look, but there's no guarantee it applies to his current incident.

Even though Garrett wasn't at the Browns' facility this Wednesday, he's expected to return on Thursday.

"[I’m] very, very grateful that he’s okay. I’ve spoken to him. He’s staying home today resting, but we’ll see him tomorrow morning. But again, grateful he’s okay," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said.