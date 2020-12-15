Video: Baker Mayfield’s 1st Half Hail Mary Attempt Is Going Viral

The Spun

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on the sideline.

It’s not often that an incomplete Hail Mary attempt generates much conversation, but Baker Mayfield’s throw at the end of tonight’s first half sure did.

Trailing 21-14 in the final seconds of the second quarter, the Cleveland Browns had the ball at their own 44-yard line. Mayfield had all day in the pocket to crank up and unleash a desperation throw.

Somehow, he managed to launch the ball more than 70 yards in the air, overthrowing all of his receivers and the end zone in general. Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark almost knocked himself unconscious hitting the goalpost while trying to intercept the pass.

Take a look at this:

Not surprisingly, Mayfield’s chuck got people talking. The overwhelming consensus was that people didn’t think the third-year QB could throw it that far.

As noteworthy as Mayfield’s pure arm strength was on that play, he’s going to have to really on precision to rally his team from a 21-14 halftime deficit.

Cleveland jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, but the Ravens have had the advantage since then, thanks in large part to Lamar Jackson’s ability as a scrambler.

You can watch the second half of Browns-Ravens on ESPN.


