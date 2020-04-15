Video Shows Baker Mayfield’s Reaction To Browns’ New Jersey

The Cleveland Browns unveiled their new uniforms earlier today, and now we’ve got footage of quarterback Baker Mayfield unboxing the fresh look.

Mayfield posted a video of himself opening up a package with the new jerseys in it. He points out some of the finer details of the unis, including the “1946” inscription on the inside of the collar.

In the clip he posted, Mayfield gets a look at the color rush and white jerseys. Judging by his reaction, Baker is a huge fan of the white tops.

You can check out the full video below.

“They’re here! New unis are 🔥🔥🔥! What do you think?” Mayfield wrote in his caption for the post.

The Browns returned to their roots for their new/old uniforms. In our opinion, this look is much better than the one they’ve been rocking the last few seasons.

What do you think of the Browns’ new jerseys?