Video: Baker Mayfield Took Nasty Shot After Interception

The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals entered their contest on Thursday night both looking for their first win of the season.

Cleveland got destroyed by the Baltimore Ravens in the season-opener last weekend. Meanwhile, the Bengals lost in a somewhat controversial contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Browns eventually took control of the contest, leading 28-16 entering the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for Cleveland, a drive in the fourth quarter resulted in the team’s first turnover of the game.

Baker Mayfield attempted to find tight end Harrison Bryant in the endzone. However, Bengals corner William Jackson III stepped right in front of the pass for the interception.

Following the pick, a Bengals defensive lineman decided to take a shot at Mayfield.

Check it out.

Laid Baker out lol pic.twitter.com/2UkzzhQOuA — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 18, 2020

It was a great play by Jackson, but his teammate Khalid Kareem was flagged on the play for the illegal hit on Mayfield.

On the ensuing possession, Joe Burrow did what he’s done all night – slowly plod the Bengals down the field. Trailing by 12 points in the fourth quarter, the former Heisman Trophy winner did his best to get his team back in the game.

Burrow found wide receiver Mike Thomas in the endzone for a late touchdown to put the Bengals within one possession against the Browns.

Cleveland currently holds a 28-23 lead with just under six minutes to play. Can Burrow complete the comeback?