Video: Fight Breaks Out Among Fans At Browns-Bengals Game

On Thursday night, the Cleveland Browns hosted the Cincinnati Bengals in the first of two scheduled matchups between these AFC North foes.

The Browns were one of only a handful of teams that were allowed to have fans in the stands at the start of the season. Kansas City had just under 20,000 fans in the stands for the team’s season-opener.

Meanwhile, in Cleveland, the Browns welcomed 6,000 fans to the team’s contest on Thursday night. Unfortunately for the Browns, their fans didn’t exactly provide a shining example of great fandom.

During the game, a fight broke out amongst the fans in attendance. Video shows several fans in Browns jerseys throwing punches as security attempts to break up the fracas.

Here’s video of the incident.

10% capacity at the Browns game & there still is a fight. I am actually impressed.

pic.twitter.com/asLcoLaCGm — Maximiliano Bretos (@MaxBretosSports) September 18, 2020

It’s not a great look for Browns fans to be fighting in the team’s first home game of the season.

However, they have to be happy with the product on the field. After getting blown out by the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, the Browns responded with a 35-30 win over the Bengals.

Cleveland’s running game set the tone as Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for over 200 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Baker Mayfield had a solid performance as well, throwing for 219 yards and two touchdowns. He didn’t have to do much thanks to Chubb and Hunt, but he did just enough to get the win.