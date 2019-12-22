The Spun

Video: Odell Beckham Draws Stupid Taunting Penalty vs. Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr. on the sideline for the Browns.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been the subject of rumors that he wants out of Cleveland for the last few weeks. Whatever the future holds, he’s suiting up for the Browns today against the Baltimore Ravens.

In the first quarter, Beckham picked up a rather odd taunting penalty. It happened after a 22-yard reception on Cleveland’s second drive of the game.

After he went out of bounds, Beckham appeared to do the “Little Rascals” wave toward someone on the Baltimore sideline.

Whatever he was trying to do, it cost him 15 yards.

To say this season hasn’t gone as planned for Beckham would be understatement. He and Baker Mayfield were supposed to set the league on fire together.

Instead, neither has performed up to expectations. Mayfield has regressed in his second season and Beckham is in line to post the worst stat line of his career.

At 6-8, the Browns need to win their last two games and get plenty of help to make the playoffs.

