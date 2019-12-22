Video: Odell Beckham Gets Heated With Freddie Kitchens On Sideline

Odell Beckham Jr. was presumably happy after he caught a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to cut the Baltimore Ravens’ lead to 24-15.

However, he didn’t look very happy after the ensuring failed two-point attempt. After the play, Beckham got into it with Freddie Kitchens.

We’ll have to wait until after the game is over to find out what the two were arguing about, but it was pretty heated.

Odell Beckham Jr. yelling at Freddie Kitchens is not what Browns fans want pic.twitter.com/RzfCNHCnd8 — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) December 22, 2019

Beckham’s sideline blowup with Kitchens comes one week after his teammate and best friend Jarvis Landry got into it with the first-year head coach.

Beckham, who was acquired via trade with the New York Giants in March, has had a disappointing first season with the Browns. He’s recently been the subject of rumors that he wants out of Cleveland, though he tried to downplay those whispers last week.

“I’m not going anywhere. I’ll be here. We’re going to figure this thing out. It’s too special to leave,” Beckham said.

Well, as long as Beckham and his head coach aren’t seeing eye-to-eye, the speculation that he wants to be traded isn’t going to stop.