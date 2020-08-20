Video: Odell Beckham Makes A Sick Catch At Browns Practice

Odell Beckham Jr. tends to shine the most when the odds are stacked against him. If his latest catch during practice is any indication, OBJ is going to have a monster year.

Beckham came down with an impressive catch with two defenders on his hip during the Browns’ practice on Thursday. Baker Mayfield showed trust in his receiver to go out and make a play – and OBJ delivered.

The Mayfield-Beckham chemistry will have to be on point this season if the Browns aim to make some noise in the loaded AFC North division. Cleveland finished 6-10 last season as OBJ came away with 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in his first year with the organization.

With one year already under his belt, Beckham appears to be elevating his play. Check out OBJ’s ridiculous catch between two defenders during the Browns’ Thursday practice in the video below.

One could argue Baker Mayfield’s throw to Odell Beckham Jr. here was actually a bad decision. But it may be more of sign of Mayfield’s trust in his superstar pass-catcher. If the two can establish better chemistry this season, the Browns could be a team to watch in the AFC North.

Mayfield regressed last year after an impressive rookie campaign. The Oklahoma alum threw for 3,827 yards and 22 touchdowns compared to a whopping 21 interceptions in 2019. He’ll have to improve his touchdown-to-interception ratio this season.

The Browns are a team to watch this season as long as OBJ and Mayfield can stay healthy. Cleveland begins its 2020 season on Sept. 13 against the Baltimore Ravens.