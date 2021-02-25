Video Of NFL Star Myles Garrett Playing Basketball Is Going Viral

We already knew Myles Garrett is one of the best athletes in the world, but in case you needed a reminder, the Cleveland Browns defensive end has you covered.

On Wednesday, Garrett shared a video on Twitter of him playing basketball. He showed off his handles, range and vertical in this one-minute clip.

Garrett attached a message to this video, writing “You need a big guard, Mark Cuban?” Since he spent most of his life in Texas, it makes sense that he would want to suit up for the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas has been playing very well of late, owning a 7-3 record in its last 10 games. Though it wouldn’t happen, it’d be hilarious to see Luka Doncic throwing lobs to Garrett in an actual game.

Here’s the video of Garrett on the hardwood:

Garrett is truly a special athlete due to his rare blend of speed and strength.

This past season, Garrett had 48 combined tackles and 12 sacks. He was named first-team All-Pro for the first time in his promising career.

Garrett already signed a massive extension with the Browns, as he’ll earn $125 million over the next five years. It’s very possible that he hasn’t reached his ceiling yet since he’s only 25 years old, which is bad news for the rest of the league.