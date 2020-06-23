There are freaks of nature, and then it appears there is Myles Garrett. The talented defensive end for the Cleveland Browns showed off his athleticism this week, but not on the football field.

Garrett is already considered a rare athlete due to his frame and speed. After all, the 6-foot-4 pass rusher ran the 40-yard dash in 4.64 seconds, which is extremely impressive to say the least.

While we’re still a few months away from seeing Garrett do extraordinary things on the gridiron, the former Texas A&M star had sports fans buzzing with what he can do on the hardwood.

A video of Garrett casually dunking over another person is going viral on social media. He shared the video on his Instagram story for all his followers to see.

Check it out:

It’s pretty crazy to think that Garrett can jump that high at his weight. Videos like this truly captivate how incredible certain athletes are.

This upcoming season is going to be very important for Garrett. With only two years remaining on his rookie deal, the window for him to talk about a long-term extension has officially opened.

Garrett is the type of player that is worth a massive contract from a production and talent standpoint. All he has to do now is prove to Cleveland’s management that he can be the leader of the defense for the foreseeable future.