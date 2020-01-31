Was Baker Mayfield’s “Foot In Mouth” Comment A Shot At Rex Ryan?

Baker Mayfield appeared to make peace with Rex Ryan on ESPN’s Get Up! during Friday’s episode. But after further review of what was said during the interaction, the Browns QB appears to have taken a shot at Ryan’s foot-fetish.

Ryan and Mayfield’s feud started after Ryan called the Browns QB “overrated as hell” a few months ago. Mayfield eventually fired back at the former NFL coach, taking a shot at his coaching unemployment.

During Friday’s Get Up!, Mayfield and Ryan shook hands and appeared to settle their feud. But the Browns QB’s “foot” comment may have been a subtle shot at Ryan’s foot-fetish fiasco years ago.

Yes, you heard that right. In case you forgot, Ryan’s most bizarre coaching moment had nothing to do with football. During his time with the Jets, videos surfaced online of Ryan’s supposed wife showing off her feet to the cameraman, who many believe to be Ryan.

Mayfield’s comments during Friday’s episode of Get Up! had a foot reference while speaking directly to Ryan.

“I put my foot in my mouth a lot this year,” Mayfield said, via Cleveland.com. “I have to be me, but I don’t need to reply to the stuff on the outside.”

Many believe the Browns QB knew exactly what he was doing, even while appearing to make peace with Ryan.

It’s unclear if Mayfield’s comment was intentional or inadvertent due to its subtle nature. Either way, Ryan’s foot-fetish has unfortunately once again been brought to the attention of us all.