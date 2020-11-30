Watch: Baker Mayfield Had NSFW Message For Jags’ Defense

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns pulled out a close win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Despite coming into the game as comfortable favorites, Kevin Stefanski’s squad struggled to pull away from a scrappy Mike Glennon-led team.

Ultimately, the Browns ground-and-pound strategy paid off as Cleveland got the victory 27-25. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for 206 yards on 29 carries, including a late fourth quarter touchdown. With the win, Cleveland improved to 8-3, setting themselves up nicely for a postseason berth.

Although the team scratched out a gutsy win, Mayfield looked a little bit off. The third-year quarterback ended up with 258 yards and two touchdowns, but missed some early throws that should’ve been simple. He drew some criticism, but Stefanski backed Mayfield up in the postgame press conference.

“I want him to make every throw but there’s nobody who makes every throw… a 100% completion percentage, I don’t think it’s happened very often,” Stefanski said, courtesy of Ben Axelrod of WKYC.

However, Mayfield maintained his patented personality while on the field during the game. As he lined up under center to take a snap, the Jaguars defensive line executed a quick dummy shift. Mayfield responded directly to the Jacksonville front with a hilarious comment.

Take a look:

Jacksonville Defensive Line shifts… Baker Mayfield: “That was f*****g cute guys.” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/PJL2hxzMIl — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) November 29, 2020

Seems like the Browns quarterback wasn’t fooled by the Jaguars move.

Mayfield, the 2018 No. 1 overall pick, seems poised for the most controlled season of his young career. Despite putting up big numbers in his first two seasons, the young quarterback threw 35 interceptions over the last two years. In 2020, Mayfield has thrown just seven interceptions in 11 games, showing a commitment to protecting the football.

If the Browns can close out the regular season strong, Mayfield could lead the organization to its first playoff berth since 2002. Cleveland will try to continue their impressive campaign next Sunday against Tennessee.