Watch: Baker Mayfield Has Brutal Start To NFL Season

It’s a new era in Cleveland with head coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry running the team. But Baker Mayfield is unfortunately picking up where last year’s season left off: Struggling against the AFC North.

In his first drive of the game against the Baltimore Ravens, Mayfield had the Browns in a 3rd-and-10 situation. With his eyes on KhaDarel Hodge, he locked onto his receiver.

But he tossed it right to the outstretched hands of a Ravens defender, and the ball bounced off them into All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Baltimore promptly made Cleveland pay, marching down the field from great field position to score a touchdown.

On the ensuing Browns drive, Mayfield could only a couple of yards before the Browns were forced to punt. Through the first 10 minutes of the game, Mayfield is 4-of-7 for 33 yards and the interception, with a 29.8 passer rating.

#Ravens All-Pro CB Marlon Humphrey picks off Baker Mayfieldpic.twitter.com/4I28D6f2Rt — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 13, 2020

The 2020 season is a critical one for Baker Mayfield, who has a lot of proving to do for the Browns, the new head coach and new front office.

He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and had a sensational rookie season en route to a 7-8-1 record. But Mayfield regressed in 2019 despite some massive offseason additions.

The game is still young though and Mayfield has the unenviable task of going up against one of the NFL’s best teams.

But it’s a bad start in a year where he really needs to have a good one.

The game is being played on CBS.