Report: What "Poisoned The Well" For Baker Mayfield In Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 14, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield's days with the Cleveland Browns are numbered, no one will deny that. But how did the former No. 1 pick get to this point? ESPN's Jake Trotter broke down the entire timeline in his latest piece.

Per Trotter's report, things took a turn for the worse when Odell Beckham Jr.'s father called out Mayfield. Once that happened, multiple players on the Browns lobbied for Cleveland to keep the star wideout on the roster.

The Browns ultimately decided to waive Beckham. The way this whole situation played out apparently "poisoned the well" for Mayfield.

From ESPN:

After Beckham's father ripped Mayfield publicly and speculation grew about Beckham being on his way out, multiple players lobbied for Cleveland to keep OBJ on the team. As one source put it, the way Beckham exited Cleveland "poisoned the well" for Mayfield with some teammates.

If this wasn't bad enough, it was reported that Mayfield "lost faith" in Stefanski as the 2021 season progressed.

Trotter added that Mayfield called out Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski's game plan following their Jan. 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At this point, it's hard to imagine Mayfield will ever play another snap for the Browns.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport recently announced that Mayfield's trade market will most likely remain quiet until June.