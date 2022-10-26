What The Cleveland Browns Reportedly Want For Kareem Hunt

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt's role has diminished in recent weeks, leading to speculation he can be had before next week's trade deadline.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, a mid-round pick seems to be the rumored price for the 27-year-old Hunt.

"Teams I've talked to believe Kareem Hunt is available for a fourth-round pick," Fowler wrote. "Hunt's $1.35-million salary is attractive; his $200,000 per-game roster bonuses are not. But the Browns could always restructure those bonuses into a signing bonus to make him more trade friendly."

In 2020, Hunt led the Browns in rushing attempts and was second on the team in rushing yards behind Nick Chubb. Injuries sapped some of his production in 2021, but he began this year averaging 14 touches per game through the first five weeks.

However, even though Hunt has continued to play nearly 50% of Cleveland's offensive snaps, he's managed only 10 total touches in the last two games.

Hunt did catch a receiving touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but it seems like the Browns are getting ready to move on from him.