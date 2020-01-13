Why The Browns Reportedly Didn’t Hire Josh McDaniels

The NFL head coaching carousel has stopped spinning for this year and Josh McDaniels is still with the New England Patriots. McDaniels interviewed with the Cleveland Browns last week but ultimately was not hired.

Cleveland instead selected Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski to be its new head coach. Stefanski was almost hired by the Browns one year ago, but the job went to Freddie Kitchens instead.

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was reportedly the runner-up to Stefanski. As for McDaniels, there have been several theories floated as to why he wasn’t the Browns’ choice.

According to NFL Network’s Albert Breer, McDaniels interviewed well, but apparently wanted too much control. He was looking to blow up the organization and start over, which Cleveland management apparently didn’t want to do.

Two notes on the Browns' search. • 49ers DC Robert Saleh made a very real impression on the group. I'm told he made the call harder on the Cleveland brass. • Patriots OC Josh McDaniels did very well. My sense: the "problem" was he wanted sweeping organizational change. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 12, 2020

Now, McDaniels might be correct that the Browns need widespread changes. After all, it’s not like the franchise has had any success in the last 17 years.

As it stands, Cleveland is going with an analytics-heavy approach led by chief strategist Paul DePodesta. Owner Jimmy Haslam is all-in on the vision, and Stefanski seems to be as well.

The Browns still need to hire a GM to help execute their plan. That’s the next step.