Look: 'Wild Guess' Made For Deshaun Watson's Final Punishment

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson initially received a six-game suspension. However, the NFL has decided to appeal that decision.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last week that Watson could face a lengthier suspension from the NFL. He even said the league is pushing for an indefinite suspension.

On Tuesday, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk shared his latest prediction for this saga involving Watson.

Florio believes the NFL will suspend Watson 12 games. Additionally, he thinks Watson will receive a $10 million fine.

A 12-game suspension has been mentioned in the past as a potential punishment for Watson. If that happens, he wouldn't be able to make his debut for the Browns until Week 14.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was asked about Watson's situation this week. He said, "I'll just say we'll respect and honor the process."

Even if the NFL's appeal process lingers into the regular season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said it won't affect Watson's status for Week 1.

"This is not like the Ezekiel Elliot thing where he was contesting the suspension in general and he played several games," Rapoport said. "The NFLPA and Deshaun Watson aren't contesting the six-game suspension. So either way, even if this goes to federal court, he'll be out - almost certainly - the first six games."

Watson received a fully guaranteed contract from the Browns this offseason.