1 Candidate “Expected To Be Named” Steelers Defensive Coordinator

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still searching for a defensive coordinator, but that search could be ending fairly soon.

Per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers are expected to name Teryl Austin defensive coordinator. Austin has been on Mike Tomlin’s staff the last few years as the secondary coach/defensive assistant.

That said, the New York Giants have requested permission to interview him for their DC position.

Teryl Austin is still expected to be named Steelers defensive coordinator, replacing Keith Butler. However, NY Giants are interested in talking to him about their DC position, per source, and Steelers can't deny permission because it's a promotion/play-calling role. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) February 5, 2022

Earlier in the offseason, Keith Butler retired from coaching after serving as the DC for close to a decade. Before he was the DC, Butler was the linebackers coach while Dick Lebeau called the plays.

Austin has experience as a coordinator when he was with the Detroit Lions. He coached the defense from 2014-17 before coaching the Bengals defense in 2018.

Even though Austin is the favorite to get the job, it’s still unlikely he’ll get to call the plays. After Butler retired, he confirmed in an interview that Tomlin always called the plays each game.

This is one of three big decisions that the Steelers will have to make this offseason. They also have to hire their next general manager with Kevin Colbert retiring and find their next quarterback with Ben Roethlisberger hanging it up.