2 First-Round Picks Still Haven't Signed Their Rookie Contracts

It's been nearly two months since the 2022 NFL Draft kicked off in Las Vegas, and yet, there are still a couple of first-round picks that haven't signed their rookie contracts.

As of now, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett and New England Patriots offensive guard Cole Strange are the only unsigned first-round picks.

Pickett was selected by the Steelers with the 20th pick in the draft. He's expected to compete with Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky for the starting job.

Strange, meanwhile, was taken by the Patriots with the 29th pick. Several analysts thought he'd be a Day 2 pick, but clearly the front office felt confident about the Chattanooga product.

It's unclear why neither Pickett nor Strange have signed their rookie deals.

Overall, 223 of the 262 draft picks from the 2022 class have agreed to terms.

With training camp roughly a month away, it's possible the number of unsigned rookies shrinks by a wide margin.