2 Players Named Possible Trade Options For The Steelers

A general view of the Pittsburgh Steelers stadium.PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 7: A general view during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on September 7, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers dismantled the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but unfortunately Mike Tomlin’s defense lost Devin Bush for the rest of the season.

Bush went down in the second quarter with a knee injury. The official diagnosis was revealed on Monday, as ESPN insider Adam Schefter announced that Bush will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn ACL.

Losing a talented linebacker like Bush could really hurt Pittsburgh’s defense moving forward. On the other hand, the front office could find a temporary replacement for the remainder of the 2020 season.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Pittsburgh could scan the trade market because of Bush’s injury. Two potential options for the Steelers are Jets linebacker Avery Williamson and Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman.

New York has already made a trade this week, shipping Steve McLendon to Tampa Bay. General manager Joe Douglas could decide to unload Williamson’s contract in the near future as well.

Williamson had a great 2018 season with the Jets, compiling 120 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles. He then missed the entire 2019 season due to a torn ACL.

Through five games this season, Williamson has 37 tackles and three passes defended. That type of production might be needed in Pittsburgh now that Bush is out.

As for Perryman, he currently has 17 tackles and a forced fumble this season.

Do you think the Steelers will acquire another linebacker before the trade deadline?


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.