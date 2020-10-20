2 Players Named Possible Trade Options For The Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers dismantled the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but unfortunately Mike Tomlin’s defense lost Devin Bush for the rest of the season.

Bush went down in the second quarter with a knee injury. The official diagnosis was revealed on Monday, as ESPN insider Adam Schefter announced that Bush will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn ACL.

Losing a talented linebacker like Bush could really hurt Pittsburgh’s defense moving forward. On the other hand, the front office could find a temporary replacement for the remainder of the 2020 season.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Pittsburgh could scan the trade market because of Bush’s injury. Two potential options for the Steelers are Jets linebacker Avery Williamson and Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman.

New York has already made a trade this week, shipping Steve McLendon to Tampa Bay. General manager Joe Douglas could decide to unload Williamson’s contract in the near future as well.

Steelers could evaluate trade market after Devin Bush injury. Jets might look to unload contracts and Avery Williamson ($4.75M cap hit) goes off books in 2021. Same with Chargers' Denzel Perryman, who isn't getting significant snaps and would likely welcome a fresh start. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 20, 2020

Williamson had a great 2018 season with the Jets, compiling 120 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles. He then missed the entire 2019 season due to a torn ACL.

Through five games this season, Williamson has 37 tackles and three passes defended. That type of production might be needed in Pittsburgh now that Bush is out.

As for Perryman, he currently has 17 tackles and a forced fumble this season.

Do you think the Steelers will acquire another linebacker before the trade deadline?