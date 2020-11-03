2 Steelers Players Say They Received Bizarre NFL Fine

Even when you’re undefeated, the NFL still cares about how you wear your uniform, a fact two Pittsburgh Steelers learned the hard way this week.

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back James Conner were fined for not wearing their socks properly in a Week 7 win over the Tennessee Titans. Each player was docked $5,000.

Smith-Schuster shared the letter he received from the NFL on his Instagram story this morning. Conner also received the same letter, which revealed the reason for the punishment.

“Specifically, your socks failed to cover your pant leg,” the letter reads.

Maybe JuJu and Conner elect to appeal the penalty. Still, for only $5,000, it might be worth just paying the fine and getting it over with.

In the pictures below, you can see some skin in the space between Conner and Smith-Schuster’s socks and their pant legs.

In all honesty, it’s wild that the NFL cares about this kind of stuff. At least the penalty isn’t too stiff.

Now 7-0 on the season, the Steelers are scheduled to take on the Dallas Cowboys this weekend.