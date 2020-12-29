2 Teams Are Favored To Sign Dwayne Haskins In 2021

The Dwayne Haskins era officially came to an end for Washington on Monday, as the team announced that it parted ways with the former first-round pick.

Things took a turn for the worst for Haskins last week, when the Ohio State product broke COVID-19 protocols after Washington’s loss to Seattle. He was stripped of his captaincy and was fined for his actions.

Haskins was given the opportunity to redeem himself over the weekend, but he was abysmal in a must-win game against the Carolina Panthers. In fact, journeyman quarterback Taylor Heinicke outperformed him in limited action.

While it’s safe to say that Haskins has gotten off to a terrible start as a pro, the 23-year-old should be given another chance to prove why he was a first-round pick in 2019.

In the event that Haskins does get a chance to play elsewhere in 2021, the oddsmakers at SportsLine have some interesting landing spots that could make sense for him.

Here are the latest odds for where Haskins could land next, via SportsLine:

Pittsburgh Steelers (+300)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+500)

New England Patriots (+600)

Los Angeles Rams (+700)

Indianapolis Colts (+900)

Regardless of where he lands this upcoming offseason, Haskins needs to find a system that’ll give him time to grow and develop.

Haskins said he’s going to learn from his mistakes and become a better quarterback because of them. Well, he’ll need another opportunity to make good on his word.

Which team do you think will sign Haskins?