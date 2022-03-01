2 NFL Teams Are Reportedly High On Jimmy Garoppolo

Trade talks for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are expected to heat up this week at the NFL Combine. With that said, it appears two suitors have already emerged for the veteran signal-caller.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders are “highly intrigued” by Garoppolo.

Pittsburgh is hoping to deploy more RPOs under offensive coordinator Matt Canada. It wouldn’t be far-fetched to see Garoppolo run that type of offense.

Washington, meanwhile, has made it clear that it’s looking for an upgrade at quarterback. Acquiring a proven commodity in Garoppolo would most likely elevate Ron Rivera’s offense.

#Steelers and #Commanders both highly intrigued by Jimmy G, according to sources. Pittsburgh OC Matt Canada wants to deploy RPO – not dissimilar 2 the offense Garrappolo ran with the #Niners. Ron Rivera not only believes his team can win now, but has over $30M in cap as well. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 1, 2022

It’s worth noting that any team that acquires Garoppolo has to be comfortable with his medical results.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter said Garoppolo is expected to undergo shoulder surgery soon. He added that preliminary estimates have Garoppolo resuming throwing sometime prior to July 4.

Despite this procedure, Garoppolo’s trade value isn’t expected to take a hit.

Garoppolo had a steady 2021 season in San Francisco, throwing for 3,810 passing yards and 20 touchdowns. The 49ers were a win away from clinching their second Super Bowl berth with him under center.