3 NFL Teams Can Clinch A Playoff Berth This Week

Week 13 of the NFL season is here and several teams can clinch a playoff berth – despite their being five weeks of the season left.

In the AFC, both the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers can clinch a playoff spot just by winning this weekend. Kansas City squares off against the Denver Broncos on Sunday night.

As for the Steelers, they’ll take on the Washington Football Team. Pittsburgh also needs to keep winning to stay ahead of Kansas City for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

In the NFC, the New Orleans Saints need to win and get a little help. If the Chicago Bears lose this weekend and the Saints win, New Orleans is playoff bound.

Three teams can clinch a playoff berth in Week 13 with a win:

▫️Steelers: with a win

▫️Chiefs: with a win

▫️Saints: with a win plus + a Bears' loss or tie The Steelers and Chiefs also can win their respective divisions in Week 13. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 3, 2020

Kansas City entered the 2020 season as the favorite to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and company are also favored to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the second-consecutive season.

Meanwhile, New Orleans entered the season as the favorite to emerge out of a crowded NFC. Despite losing Drew Brees to an injury two weeks ago, the Saints have won back-to-back games started by backup quarterback Taysom Hill.

Once Brees returns to the starting lineup, the Saints will continue to be the most dangerous team in the NFC.

Pittsburgh sits at 11-0 on the season, but received devastating news this morning. Star pass rusher Bud Dupree suffered a torn ACL in Wednesday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Can all three teams clinch their playoff spots this weekend?