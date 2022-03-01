3 Teams Named As Potential Suitors For Mitchell Trubisky

When NFL free agency opens up in a couple of weeks, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is expected to generate interest from several teams.

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, Trubisky spent last season in Buffalo as Josh Allen’s backup. He appeared in six regular season games and threw only eight passes, completing six for 75 yards.

Despite spending much of his time on the sideline, Trubisky is reportedly a pretty hot commodity around the league. Analyst Jordan Schultz says the 27-year-old signal caller is creating “lots” of buzz two weeks before the legal tampering period is set to open.

Going further, Schultz says three teams–the Commanders, Saints and Steelers–are all interested in Trubisky.

Mitch Trubisky drawing lots of FA buzz. Several teams – inc #Commanders, #Steelers and #Saints – are all interested in the former No. 2 pick, sources say. Trubisky is still just 27 – #Bills LOVED having him – and several execs told me Mitch is viewed as a starting QB right now. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 1, 2022

The Saints and Steelers are looking for new starting quarterbacks, while the Commanders have to decide if they want to proceed with Taylor Heinicke or look for a replacement.

Outwardly, wherever it comes, Trubisky seems to be prepared for his next opportunity, telling ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. recently that he is “in a confident space right now.”

“After being in Chicago for four years, there was only one way I knew how to do things,” Trubisky said. “[Being] in Buffalo and [having] a different way of doing things, you learn what’s possible. It helped me get back to instinctual football and using my talents rather than overthinking.”