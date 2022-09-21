3-Time Pro Bowl Cornerback Announces Retirement

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: A general view from the upper deck of FirstEnergy Stadium prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Longtime NFL cornerback Joe Haden is calling it a career.

Haden, 33, announced his retirement on Wednesday. He will sign a one-day contract with the Cleveland Browns to officially retire as a member of the organization that drafted him No. 7 overall in 2010.

Haden's agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the news to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Haden suited up for Cleveland from 2010-16, making the Pro Bowl in 2013 and 2014 and earning second-team All-Pro honors once. In 2017, the Browns released Haden, and he immediately signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Haden continued his strong play with the Steelers, making the Pro Bowl in 2019 and holding down a starting spot all five seasons in Pittsburgh.

A collegiate standout at the University of Florida, where he won a national championship in 2008 and was a unanimous All-American in 2009, Haden finishes his NFL career with 615 total tackles, 29 interceptions, 155 passes defensed, six fumble recoveries, three sacks and two defensive touchdowns.