3-Time Pro Bowl Cornerback Announces Retirement
Longtime NFL cornerback Joe Haden is calling it a career.
Haden, 33, announced his retirement on Wednesday. He will sign a one-day contract with the Cleveland Browns to officially retire as a member of the organization that drafted him No. 7 overall in 2010.
Haden's agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the news to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Haden suited up for Cleveland from 2010-16, making the Pro Bowl in 2013 and 2014 and earning second-team All-Pro honors once. In 2017, the Browns released Haden, and he immediately signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Haden continued his strong play with the Steelers, making the Pro Bowl in 2019 and holding down a starting spot all five seasons in Pittsburgh.
A collegiate standout at the University of Florida, where he won a national championship in 2008 and was a unanimous All-American in 2009, Haden finishes his NFL career with 615 total tackles, 29 interceptions, 155 passes defensed, six fumble recoveries, three sacks and two defensive touchdowns.