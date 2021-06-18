5-Time Pro Bowler Reportedly Visited Steelers This Week

As NFL teams continue to make additions and subtractions to finalize their training camp rosters, a number of Pro Bowlers and veterans are still making pushes to get contracts. One of them, a five-time Pro Bowler, is visiting a particularly notable playoff contender.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner is visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers this week. Turner was released by the Los Angeles Chargers in March just over a year after the team traded for him.

Prior to his trade to the Chargers, Turner was a dominant force at right guard for the Carolina Panthers. The former All-SEC selection from LSU started 80 of 84 games for the Panthers in six seasons. He made the Pro Bowl in his final five before the trade to the Chargers.

But injuries continuously hampered Turner during his time in Carolina. He missed three games in each of his last three seasons with the Panthers, and then missed seven games in his lone season in LA.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line took a big hit early in the offseason when longtime center Maurkice Pouncey announced his retirement. They made several additions to try and replace him but still have question marks there.

While it remains to be seen if Trai Turner can even get a contract, let alone a starting job, the team is clearly working hard to ensure that QB Ben Roethlisberger stays upright.

The Steelers can only go as far as Ben Roethlisberger’s health allows them to.

Should the Steelers sign Trai Turner?