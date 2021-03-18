A Surprising Contender Has Emerged For JuJu Smith-Schuster

We’re several days into the free agency frenzy and former Pro Bowl wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster remains unsigned. But one team is emerging as a contender for his services.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the New York Jets have been “having conversations” with the former Steelers wideout. It’s unknown if they’ve actually discussed a possible deal.

The Jets kicked off their free agency by signing former Titans wide receiver Corey Davis to a three-year, $37.5 million deal. Davis is expected to be their new No. 1 receiver, something they haven’t truly had since Brandon Marshall in 2015.

Even with that deal and several others that they’ve made since Monday, the Jets are flush with cap space. Per OverTheCap, the Jets currently have the most cap space in the league, boasting over $50 million to spend.

Interesting development in the WR market: The #Jets have been having conversations with #Steelers FA WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, sources say, a potential target in their offense. Despite having signed Corey Davis, NYJ may not be done adding playmakers. Smith-Schuster is one to watch. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2021

While the Jets would be a downgrade in quality from the Steelers team he just left, JuJu Smith-Schuster does have one potentially compelling reason to join them: Quarterback Sam Darnold.

Smith-Schuster and Darnold were teammates at USC for the 2016 season. They won the Rose Bowl together in Smith-Schuster’s final game for the Trojans.

But given that the Jets have reportedly been wavering on their commitment to Darnold, it doesn’t look set in stone that the two would wind up playing together again.

Would JuJu Smith-Schuster be a good fit for the New York Jets?