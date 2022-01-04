Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Ben Roethlisberger Very Clear

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has always had nothing but respect towards Ben Roethlisberger.

The two duked it out in Super Bowl 45 back in 2011 when Rodgers’ Packers came out victorious, 31-25. They also played each other this past season and in 2009 at Heinz Field.

There were two matchups in 2013 and 2017, but Rodgers missed both of those due to being injured.

Rodgers went onto the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and touched on how Roethlisberger deserves all of the respect due to what he’s given Pittsburgh the last 18 years.

“I felt a lot of gratitude for being able to compete against Ben and was thinking about how special that was for him,” Rodgers said. “To get the fanfare & respect Big Ben did at Heinz Field was awesome. He deserves that because he has given 18 years of his life to Pittsburgh.”

"To get the fanfare & respect Big Ben did at Heinz Field was awesome.. he deserves that because he has given 18 years of his life to Pittsburgh" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/lAfgQnAIPr — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 4, 2022

That’s some high praise coming from another top quarterback who’s one of the best to ever do it.

The Steelers have a shot at extending their season on Sunday, but it’s a tall task. They have to beat the Ravens in Baltimore and hope that the Colts lose to the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

There’s also the little nugget where the Chargers and Raiders game can’t end in a tie. If a tie were to happen, both teams would get in as they would have the tiebreaker advantage.

Even if the Steelers season does end this coming weekend, Roethlisberger will still go down as one of the best quarterbacks of all time.