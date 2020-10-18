Adam Schefter Has Devastating Injury News For Devin Bush

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ worst fears have apparently been confirmed. Linebacker Devin Bush is done for the season.

Bush went down in the second quarter of today’s win over the Cleveland Browns with what looked like a serious knee injury. After the game, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin called it “significant” and all but confirmed Bush’s year was done.

Now, the diagnosis is official, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Bush’s ACL is torn, and he needs season-ending surgery.

This is brutal news not only for the Steelers but for Bush personally. The former Michigan star and 2019 first-round pick was on his way to being one of the league’s top young linebackers before getting hurt.

Hopefully, Bush will be able to make a full recovery.

Steelers’ LB Devin Bush tore his ACL today and will require season-ending surgery, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2020

The Steelers still have a potentially-dominant defense without Bush, but this is a major loss. We’ll see what Tomlin and company do to try and mitigate it before next Sunday’s showdown with the Tennessee Titans.

The winner of that game will move to 6-0, while the loser will suffer its first defeat of the season.