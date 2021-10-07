Adam Schefter Reveals If Benching Ben Roethlisberger Is Possible

Over the weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their third-straight loss after a season-opening win over the Buffalo Bills.

Sitting at 1-3 on the season, the Steelers are closer to owning the No. 1 overall draft pick than they are to a playoff spot. While there’s still plenty of regular season to go, the play of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is a major question mark right now.

Pittsburgh’s offensive line isn’t doing a good job of protecting him and he’s struggling under the pressure of opposing defenses. Despite his struggles, though, ESPN’s Adam Schefter made it clear the Steelers won’t be benching Roethlisberger any time soon.

“[The Steelers] are never going to bench Ben Roethlisberger,” Schefter said on Thursday morning’s episode of “Get Up.” “It’s never going to get to that.”

"[The Steelers] are never going to bench Ben Roethlisberger. It's never going to get to that." —@AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/UqNVBe1TLm — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 7, 2021

Fans have already begun to question if the Steelers should see what they have in backup quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins. However, Rudolph has struggled in his limited playing time.

Meanwhile, Haskins struggled during his time with the Washington Football Team. Pittsburgh might not be better off with those two under center, but something certainly has to change.

At this rate, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin might have the first losing season of his career as the team’s coach.

Up next for the Steelers is an AFC showdown against the Denver Broncos. Can Big Ben bounce back?