Adam Schefter Has 1 New Team In Mind For Sam Darnold

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter suggested a new team as a potential trade destination for New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold on Monday morning.

Darnold, a top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, appears to be on the trading block. The Jets have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and are expected to take a quarterback.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that Darnold will be traded, though, according to former Jets quarterback Josh McCown. He believes that Darnold could work well with another young quarterback on the roster.

“Can it be done? Absolutely. In my mind, if you can’t get the value now for him, that’s absolutely how you go about it. I wouldn’t even call it a competition. I would just say, ‘We’re going to go with Sam as the guy and bring Zach along.’ If Sam knocks it out of the park, we’ll re-evaluate where we are a year from now,” McCown told ESPN.

“Sam would embrace it and be helpful, but he’d also go out and work hard and try to make the most of the opportunity to play this year—and put it back on them and make them have to make a tough decision at the end of the year. I think, if that happens, really and truly, everybody wins.”

However, trade speculation continues to swirl.

Monday morning, Schefter suggested a new team as a trade destination for Darnold: the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers are bringing Ben Roethlisberger back for another season, though Darnold could be in line to take over when he retires.

Watch out for Pittsburgh in the Sam Darnold sweepstakes moving forward.