Antonio Brown Posts Message For Steelers QB Mason Rudolph

It appears Antonio Brown is reminiscing of his times in Pittsburgh. On Wednesday, the former All-Pro wideout commented on Mason Rudolph’s Instagram post from November.

At this point it sounds like Brown will have to wait until 2020 to play in the NFL again. He hasn’t shied away from firing off controversial posts on social media, but his latest remarks weren’t too edgy.

However, the fact that Brown commented on an old picture of Rudolph is puzzling.

Brown shared the following message on Rudolph’s post: “Bro I love you right or wrong just wish I was there to help you would of been perfect.”

Rudolph is second on the depth chart for the Steelers as Devlin Hodges continues to start at quarterback.

You can Brown’s comment here:

a really strange interaction going on here today… pic.twitter.com/xbbbOZNuRr — gabb 🌟 (@gabbgoudy) December 18, 2019

The timing of this comment is confusing because of the way Brown’s tenure in Pittsburgh ended. It can be argued that he burnt most of his bridges with the franchise.

Brown is still being investigated by the NFL for sexual misconduct allegations. There are teams reportedly interesting in signing the star wide receiver, but they’re waiting for the league to finish its investigation.

Even in the event that Brown does get signed in the near future, the odds of him returning to Pittsburgh are pretty slim.