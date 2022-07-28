Antonio Brown Responds To Ex-Teammate: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 26: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a 33 yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Heinz Field on November 26, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown still has some love for his ex-Pittsburgh Steelers teammates.

This Thursday, Steelers veteran defensive captain Cam Heyward singled out Brown when discussing what king of behavior makes a teammate bad.

“If you’re taking off your pads in the middle of a game, we’re going to have a problem," he said, clearly referencing the last time Brown played on an NFL field.

Surprisingly, Brown didn't take offense to Heyward's comments.

In fact, the former NFL star is hoping Heyward can "make the Steelers great again," and have a strong season.

"Cam i love you make the Steelers Great again Dial in... AB," he said.

That's a pretty mature response from Antonio Brown.

"AB…I’d love for you to be on our team again but it would take a call to @CoachTomlin and the Rooney family to make that happen," one fan wrote.

Take a look at what other fans are saying about AB's message for Heyward.

Could you imagine the Steelers re-signing Antonio Brown? It'd be absolute madness.