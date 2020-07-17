Antonio Brown only appeared in one game during the 2019 season due to a series of events that transpired off the field. Even though he hasn’t signed with an NFL team this offseason, the former All-Pro wideout seems hell-bent on getting back to the league.

Several workout videos have emerged over the past few months that have shown Brown working out with NFL quarterbacks, such as Dwayne Haskins, Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson. He’s also been working out with Peter Zamora, a young gunslinger from Deerfield Beach High School.

Footage emerged of Brown and Zamora working out together back in June. Since then, rumors have been swirling about Houston and Seattle potentially bringing in Brown once the NFL finishes its investigation.

On Thursday night, Zamora shared yet another video of his training with Brown. Judging off the tape, the seven-time Pro Bowler can still run crisp routes even at 32 years old.

Zamora is confident that Brown has what it takes to get back to the NFL, telling The Spun “He’s an extremely focused person who’s working very hard to stay at the level he was at before he left the league. Very prepared and knows exactly what he needs to do to get back on a team.”

Here’s the latest workout video featuring Antonio Brown and Peter Zamora:

Zamora believes training alongside a superstar wideout like Brown will help his transition to the collegiate level in 2022.

“I’m very blessed to have an opportunity to work with a world class athlete,” Zamora said. “He helps me measure exactly where I’m at as a quarterback and what I can expect once I leave for college in a couple of years. Antonio Brown not only wants to get better, but he also shares a lot of knowledge of what it takes to be a good quarterback.”

With the regular season less than two months away, it’ll be interesting to see if a team takes a chance on Brown.

[Peter Zamora]