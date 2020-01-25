Antonio Brown has been making headlines the past few months for all the wrong reasons. He’s currently facing charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, and criminal mischief.

This entire situation stems from an altercation between Brown and a moving truck driver. Brown was supposed to pay a truck driver $4,000 and allegedly got into an altercation with him regarding the bill.

Shortly after Brown refused to pay the driver, the former All-Pro wideout allegedly threw a rock at the moving truck. After saying he would pay the original bill, the former NFL superstar allegedly struck the driver for wanting more cash to repair the truck.

While there is a chance that Brown could face life in prison if he’s convicted, the former Pro Bowler doesn’t seem too worried at the moment.

On Saturday morning, Brown went on Instagram for the first time since posting bail. Instead of commenting on the situation, he dropped a video to promote his new song called “GOALS.”

Here’s the first post since Brown was released from jail:

The judge from Brown’s case wants him to undergo a mental health evaluation within 10 days of being released from jail.

Brown’s lawyers have said that he’s doing just fine, but there are many people concerned about his well-being. He’s made plenty of head-scratching decisions over the past year.

We’ll keep monitoring Brown’s situation as his legal team expects a lengthy case regarding his battery and burglary charges.