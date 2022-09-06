Art Rooney II Making Special Announcement: NFL World Reacts

LATROBE, PA - JULY 29: Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II listens to newly signed first round draft pick Cameron Heyward #95 speak at a press conference after signing with the team during training camp on July 29, 2011 at St Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II will hold a press conference this Tuesday afternoon. The team has described it as a "special announcement."

No one knows what Rooney will discuss during Tuesday's news conference. There are plenty of different topics he can address before the team's season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Unsurprisingly, Steelers fans are speculating about Rooney's "special announcement."

Some fans believe this announcement can be as simple as unveiling a new statue or exhibit at Acrisure Stadium.

One theory is that Pittsburgh will schedule a date to retire Ben Roethlisberger's number.

There are some fans hoping Pittsburgh's stadium will once again be called Heinz Field. That, of course, won't happen anytime soon.

Steelers fans can watch Rooney's press conference on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and the team's website.

Rooney's "special announcement" is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.