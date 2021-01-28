Ben Roethlisberger reportedly wants to play in the NFL for at least one more year. To do so, he’ll most likely have to rework his contract with the Steelers.

Big Ben has reportedly told Steelers’ owner Art Rooney II that he’d like to return to Pittsburgh for at least one more year. The Steelers will welcome him back on one condition: he needs to restructure his contract with the organization.

Roethlisberger’s current contract has a $41-million cap hit for the 2021 season. Pittsburgh’s front office would love to avoid having to pay the veteran quarterback $19 million he’s owed in salary and bonus, as well.

Most veteran quarterbacks aren’t willing to renegotiate sizable contracts, but Big Ben apparently is. He told Ed Bouchette of the Athletic on Thursday that he doesn’t care about his pay “at all this year!”

Ben Roethlisberger just told me: "I don't care bout my pay at all this year!" And is willing to restructure a contract that has a $41 million cap hit for 2021 that includes $19 million in bonus and salary that can be restructured. — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) January 28, 2021

Ben Roethlisberger is clearly committed to getting back on the field for the 2021 season, no matter the pay. The Steelers, meanwhile, clearly understand Roethlisberger’s current pay doesn’t reflect his current talent level. Altering his current contract will be a necessity if Big Ben wants to play for Pittsburgh in 2021.

At the same time, the Steelers don’t have many other options than bringing Roethlisberger back for the 2021 season. They could turn over the reins to either Mason Rudolph or newly-signed Dwayne Haskins, but either would probably yield similar results to Roethlisberger.

The draft isn’t much of an option for Pittsburgh, either. The Steelers select 24th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Most of the top quarterbacks will have been selected by then.

The Steelers might as well give Big Ben one final go-around before finding a new franchise quarterback for 2022 and beyond.