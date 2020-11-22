Ben Roethlisberger Admitted 1 Team Has Steelers’ Number

Is today a trap game for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Based on recent history, it probably is. Few teams, if any, have had more success against the Steelers as of late than the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Even Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger can admit this. The future Hall of Fame quarterback admitted that the Jaguars have the Steelers number as of late.

“The last 10 games against them hasn’t been good at all,” Roethlisberger said on Wednesday, per the team’s official website. “Extra motivation or whatever you want to call it. We are not taking these guys lightly at all. They have had our number. I know we won the last one barely. I know it’s a different team. You have to understand this game, this group, these two teams, it’s complete focus.”

Pro Football Talk had some details on the recent history:

The Steelers squeaked past the Jaguars in 2018, but lost to them in the 2017 regular season and the playoffs after that season. The Jaguars are 6-5 against the Steelers since Roethlisberger entered the league and evening that mark will leave the Steelers six wins shy of an undefeated regular season.

A winning record against Big Ben is a pretty good accomplishment, especially for Jacksonville.

Still, you would think at this point, the “trap game” meaning would go away because of that. Roethlisberger and Co. clearly aren’t taking the Jaguars lightly, despite their record.

Pittsburgh and Jacksonville are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.