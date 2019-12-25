Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has largely kept quiet on his NFL future since the season-ending arm injury he suffered in September. But with growing speculation that he might be on the verge of retiring, the two-time Super Bowl champion decided to address those rumors.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Roethlisberger declared that he is working hard and is “more determined than ever to come back stronger and better than ever” in 2020. He made it clear that he has no “uncertainty” about playing again.

P.S. Contrary to recent reports out there about my football future and my ‘uncertainty’ about playing again, I am working hard and am more determined than ever to come back stronger and better than ever next year!

— BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) December 25, 2019

That statement will certainly come as great news for Steelers fans. Despite going 8-5 with the combined efforts of quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges, the Pittsburgh offense just hasn’t been right without Big Ben.

But with a huge cap number set for 2020, it would have been reasonable to think that the team might want to move on from the aging quarterback coming off a serious injury.

Nevertheless, it appears that Big Ben is committed to playing in 2020. Whether he’ll be back to his top form by then is another story entirely.