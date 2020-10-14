Ben Roethlisberger Appears To Have Message For Antonio Brown

It was very apparent that Antonio Brown and Ben Roethlisberger didn’t see eye-to-eye in Pittsburgh. That isn’t the case with Big Ben and his current wide receivers though.

Pittsburgh’s receiving corps this season is led by fourth-year wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster. Even though he only had four receptions for 28 yards on Sunday against Philadelphia, he did something this past weekend that really impressed his quarterback.

Roethlisberger told the media that Smith-Schuster was so happy for Chase Claypool’s four-touchdown performance that it made him proud. However, it appears the future Hall of Famer may have thrown some shade at a former teammate when expressing his appreciation for Smith-Schuster.

“It made me really proud and really happy to have selfless guys that care more about the win than their stats,” Roethlisberger said.

Maybe we’re reading too much into these comments, but it sounds like a jab at Brown.

Either way, the Steelers have to be thrilled to see Roethlisberger and Smith-Schuster on the same page.

Smith-Schuster is on the final year of his rookie contract and is hoping to land a massive extension in the offseason. He should strike a deal with Pittsburgh if he continues to impress his quarterback on and off the field.

The Steelers will try to keep their undefeated season alive this weekend when they face the Browns.