Ben Roethlisberger Was Asked If This Is His Final Season

The city of Pittsburgh was unsure if Ben Roethlisberger would return for the 2021 season, especially after he threw four interceptions in a playoff loss to Cleveland. Luckily for Steelers fans, the two-time Super Bowl champion decided to come back.

With the offseason in full swing, Roethlisberger spoke to the media this Tuesday. One of the questions he faced had to do with his future in Pittsburgh.

When asked if the 2021 season will be the last one of his career, Roethlisberger had a really interesting response.

“I’m going to approach this season like I approach every season, like it’s my last,” Roethlisberger told ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “Every game could be your last game. I’ve never looked toward the future. I look toward the here and now.”

Roethlisberger's contract voids after 2021, so I asked if this was his last season: "I'm going to approach this season like I approach every season, like it's my last. Every game could be your last game. … I've never looked toward the future. I look toward the here and now." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) June 1, 2021

Roethlisberger’s contract voids after the 2021 season, which is why Pryor asked if this season will be his last.

During his media session on Tuesday, the veteran quarterback also revealed why he was so quick to tell the Steelers that he’ll come back for another season.

“If they wanted me back, I felt I could give them everything I got,” Roethlisberger said, via NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala.

The Steelers are all in on the 2021 season, as they added a few more weapons to their offense in the NFL Draft. They selected Alabama running back Najee Harris in the first round and Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth in the second.

Roethlisberger has a strong enough supporting cast to win another Super Bowl. The pressure will be on him to prove that he can still play at a high level at the age of 39.