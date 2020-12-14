Ben Roethlisberger Has Blunt Assessment Of Team’s Struggles

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their first 11 games of the NFL’s 2020 regular season. Then, they lost two games in the same week.

Pittsburgh is now 11-2 on the season following Sunday night’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers were coming off a Monday night loss to the Washington Football Team. Mike Tomlin’s squad has dropped two straight games, falling out of first place in the AFC.

Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers’ passing game struggled for most of Sunday night’s loss. The future Hall of Fame quarterback threw for just 187 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the 26-15 defeat on the road.

The Steelers’ passing struggles can likely be attributed to a couple of different things – dropped passes, lack of consistency with the deep ball, etc.

Following the loss, Big Ben had a blunt assessment of his team’s struggles.

“I’m just not very good, Brooke,” Roethlisberger told ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor.

Asked Ben Roethlisberger what was causing the underthrown balls, off-target passes — if it was miscommunications with receivers, playcalls or something else: "I'm just not very good, Brooke." Well then. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 14, 2020

OK then.

Roethlisberger does need to be better moving forward, but it’s not all on the quarterback. The Steelers’ wide receivers have been dropping passes at an alarming rate.

Everyone in Pittsburgh needs to get better if there’s going to be a deep postseason run.