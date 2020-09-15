Ben Roethlisberger Describes How He Feels After First Game Back

Ben Roethlisberger looked refreshed and rejuvenated under the bright lights at MetLife Stadium on Monday Night Football. He couldn’t help but keep smiling during his post-game interview.

Big Ben was a bit rusty early on in his first game back from a season-ending elbow injury in Week 2 of the 2019 season. But once the rust came off, Roethlisberger looked like the quarterback we’ve come to expect. The Steelers quarterback completed 21-of-32 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns in Pittsburgh’s 26-16 win over the New York Giants.

There was some concern Big Ben would be a bit sore following his first game back. But the Steelers quarterback admitted after the game that he feels great, even after a concerning moment in which Big Ben scrambled for an 11-yard run late in the game and got up grabbing his knee.

Roethlisberger’s knee appears to be doing just fine. Big Ben’s health appears to be top notch after taking a full year off to recover from an elbow injury.

“I probably just grabbed my knee because I was moving so fast, but I feel great right now,” Roethlisberger said, via Pro Football Talk. “Obviously, adrenaline still pumping, and we won the game. I’m going to be sore tomorrow and might have some bumps and bruises, but in terms of elbow and everything else, I feel really good right now.”

Things couldn’t have panned out better for the Steelers to start the season.

If Big Ben can remain healthy throughout the 2020 season, Pittsburgh is going to be a major AFC contender.

The Steelers get back to work this Sunday against Denver Broncos.