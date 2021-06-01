It was previously believed the Pittsburgh Steelers required Ben Roethlisberger to take a pay cut if he wanted to stay on the team. Big Ben said otherwise on Monday.

Roethlisberger told reporters the idea to take a pay cut was his own. The pay cut dropped his 2021 salary from $19- to $14-million.

It may have been Big Ben who went to the Steelers to discuss a pay cut for the good of the team. But it’s also clear Pittsburgh’s front office wanted the same thing, and it was only a matter of time before they approached the veteran quarterback about it.

Regardless, Roethlisberger did what he felt was best for the team when he took a pay cut. He’ll now have one more season with the Steelers as they hope to eclipse the Ravens and Browns to win the AFC North.

“It was my idea. I said I wanted to help the team out however we can,” Roethlisberger said, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Can Ben Roethlisberger lead the Steelers to a successful season? It’ll depend on his health and how his offensive line holds up.

Pittsburgh’s rushing offense has to improve this upcoming season. It’s the only way to take some of the load off Roethlisberger’s shoulders. A poor rushing game will force Big Ben to throw the ball 35-plus times per game, and that would probably result in disaster.

Roethlisberger believes he has one successful year left in him. The Steelers clearly still have faith in him, too.