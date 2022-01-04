Ben Roethlisberger, Family Release Tuesday Night Message

An emotional Ben Roethlisberger looked on at Heinz Field on Monday night following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ win over the Cleveland Browns. Prior to kickoff, it was reported that it would most likely be the final home game of his NFL career.

Roethlisberger certainly enjoyed Monday night’s win over his division rival, taking a victory lap around the stadium and waving to all the fans in attendance.

On Tuesday night, Roethlisberger released a heartfelt message on all the support he received from the fans who watched last night’s game.

“My family and I are overwhelmed with the love and support we have received around last night’s game,” Roethlisberger said. “We are truly grateful for every one of you.”

Roethlisberger has used the past 24 hours to reflect on his Hall of Fame career.

During his postgame press conference on Monday night, Roethlisberger expressed his appreciation for Pittsburgh.

“This is home,” Roethlisberger said, via ESPN. “I was born in Ohio, but I live here, and I’ll always be here. These fans and this place means so much to me and my family and always will. I’ve always said they’re the best fans in all of sports, and I’ll stick by that until the day I die.”

Roethlisberger will try to end his career on a positive note this Sunday, as the Steelers will take on Ravens in their regular season finale.