Pittsburgh Insider Has Latest On Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger has made it clear that he wants to play at least another year for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But the Steelers have made it clear that they need Big Ben to make some salary adjustments in order to contend in 2021.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there isn’t a whole lot of progress towards making that happen. Roethlisberger reportedly hasn’t even met with the Steelers about what they want to do.

The new league year begins in just over a month, and Roethlisberger will be do a significant bonus around then. He currently counts for over $41 million against the cap, and the Steelers are over $30 million above the cap per OverTheCap.

The Steelers will probably save some money with the retirement of Maurkice Pouncey today. But they’ll still be deep in the red in terms of salary cap if they don’t do something about Roethlisberger’s contract.

Roethlisberger texted with Pouncey Thursday night and said "I didn’t feel right trying to talk him out of it. I'm still processing him retiring. That’s hard for me." Roethlisberger still has not met with Steelers about what they want to do. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) February 12, 2021

Ben Roethlisberger threw for 3,803 yards and 33 touchdowns with ten interceptions in 2020. He led the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs after a two-year absence but lost in the Wild Card Round to the rival Cleveland Browns.

He’s clearly still capable of playing at a very high level – higher than his backups at least. But with a number of players leaving this offseason, the Steelers absolutely need more cap space.

Something with Roethlisberger’s contract will probably get done before long. But the Steelers are running out of time to make it happen.

Will 2021 be Ben Roethlisberger’s final year in Pittsburgh?